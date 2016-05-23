Rihanna Performs ‘Love On The Brain’ At The 2016 BBMAs [Video]

Rihanna had “Love on the Brain” while treating the crowd at the Billboard Music Awards to an amazing performance of the song from her ANTI album. The Barbadian star rock’d an off the shoulder pants suit with a seafoam green, fur color as she sang the emotional ballad. Watch RiRi’s full performance inside.
via Rap-Up
Photo: Instagram
