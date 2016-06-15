Rihanna Introduces Brand New Fragrance ‘Crush’

Rihanna just introduced a new fragrance, Crush by Rihanna, the second in her namesake RiRi collection.In the accompanying ad, the “Needed Me” singer is pretty in a pink dress, lace top thigh highs and sandals.

Crush is described as “mysteriously sexy and provocative scent” featuring “sensual woody notes pair with playful red fruits and pink musks to create an intoxicating fragrance with an undeniably fun, feminine twist.” The bottle, inspired by the original RiRi bottle, was designed by Rihanna herself.

Fans will be able to get their hands on Crush as it goes on sale at Macy’s, Macys.com and other fine retailers beginning August 2016 for $60 EDP (3.4oz), $36 EDP (1.0oz), and $20 Rollerball (0.2oz).