Rihanna & Family Celebrate Her Cousin Noella’s Baby Shower In Malibu

Rihanna had some fun with family over the weekend, attending her cousin Noella‘s baby shower in Malibu. The bad gal rock’d Adam Selman pants and a bow top from the Spring 2014 collection, Balenciaga Neo Classic Derby Pumps, along with her pink pixie cut wig.

RiRi’s mom Monica Fenty was there, as well as her brothers Rorrey and Rajad, bestie Melissa, and numerous others from their family. The mommy-to-be looked cute in a lavender dress and floral headpiece, as they all celebrated the impending birth of her baby. Catch more pics from their day inside.





Photos: Instagram