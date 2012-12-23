Rihanna Donates $1.75 Million In Equipment To Barbados Hospital In Honor Of Her Late Grandmother

Rihanna’s spreading some holiday cheer while back home in Barbados. Yesterday, in honor of her late grandmother, Clara Braithwaite (Gran Gran Dolly), she donated three pieces of equipment to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital radiotherapy department – worth more than $3.5 million Barbados dollars ($1.75 million US) – and the unit has been renamed to Clara Braithwaite Centre for Oncology and Nuclear Medicine.

RiRi beamed, rockin’ a white dress by Givenchy and gold sandals; snapping a pic alongside her mom Monica Fenty.

“This was my way of giving back to Barbados, in a form of philanthropy, by assisting the QEH in its continued modernization program…I believe that this will have a huge impact on the people of Barbados. This was all done to save lives or at least extend them,” Rihanna said in a statement to E! News.

Also during the day, she was spotted out on the balcony of Cove Springs House, rockin’ a one-piece chevron patterned swimsuit.



She shared this Instagrammed pic, captioned – Your fave

