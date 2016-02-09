Rihanna And Drake Spotted Shooting ‘Work’ Video In Toronto

With her ANTI album shooting to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, Rihanna is prepping the visuals to her Drake-assisted single, “Work.”

The duo was spotted outside The Real Jerk restaurant in the Riverdale area of Toronto a few days ago, and according to CBS News Toronto, the restaurant’s co-owner said that RiRi and Drake chose her eatery because it fit with the theme of their video.

In a photo from the set, seen above, Rihanna shows some leg and hip in a sexy multicolored mesh dress, while Drizzy rocks an OVO tracksuit.

The Riverdale restaurant was shut down on Friday for the shoot, which lasted the whole day and carried over into the early morning hours on Saturday – Lily Pottinger, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, reveals.

Drake and Rihanna leaving the set of the “Work” video last night in Toronto pic.twitter.com/jbOhoOlXQ0 — Drake (@DrakeBible_) February 6, 2016

“The vibe that we have here, the energy … it was part of the theme with their video,” she said.

She added that Drake isn’t a stranger to The Real Jerk, as he’s stopped by many times over the years. “He’ll just pop up in his car and grab his food and eat, [or] take it out and go,” she said. “So we’re familiar with him coming in.”

A clip shared on Drake Bible’s Twitter, shows Rihanna, Drake and the rest of the crew leaving the restaurant. There was also a photo snapped of the Toronto rapper talking to his mom before leaving.

Director X helms the video.

Photo: Urban Islandz