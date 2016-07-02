Rihanna And Drake Dating Again?

Rihanna and Drake are reportedly dating again. RiRi recently kicked off the European leg of her ANTI World Tour, and in addition to rockin’ the stage together, the duo has been spotted hitting the club scene and there’s reports that Drizzy was spotted leaving the “Work” singer’s hotel.

According to E! News, the two stars are dating again, and the feelings never faded on Drake’s end. “He still loves her and never stopped. Rihanna is the one that’s been not wanting to settle down in the past,” the insider tells the site. “They are having fun spending time with each other. Their music together got them close again.”

Drake gushed about the Bajan beauty in a moment caught by one Twitter user. “Shout out to the most beautiful, talented woman I’ve ever seen,” he told the crowd. “She goes by the name of Rihanna…I’m gettin’ my heart broken.”

Photo: CelebFresh