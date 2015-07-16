Reggie Bush And Lilit Avagyan Welcome A Baby Boy

Reggie Bush and his wife Lilit Avagyan are now the proud parents of a baby boy. E! News reveals that the couple welcomed a son on Sunday.

“The baby is healthy and the couple are so thrilled and excited,” a source says. “All their family and friends are around them.”

News of the couple expecting their second child surfaced in April, when an insider disclosed to E! that Lilit was pregnant, adding that: “Reggie is extremely supportive and helpful,” and, “They both always wanted a big family.”

Their baby boy will be joining his big sister, Briseis, who was born in May 2013.

Congrats!

Photos: Reggie Bush – Instagram