‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 9: Sheree Whitfield Rejoins Cast Full-Time + Watch The Show’s Super Trailer

Ready for Season 9 of Real Housewives of Atlanta? The ladies are gearing up for the November return of the show, and Bravo is offering a sneak peek at what to expect out of ATL this go ’round.

Along with the first look, PEOPLE reveals the full cast of the show as it returns in its 9th season. Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams are all returning, and RHOA alum, Shereè Whitfield, gets her peach back as she returns as a full-time housewife.

In the clip, we see Sheree admiring her newly finished mansion, and she and Kenya take shots at one another over their homes. Kenya seems to be on cloud nine with lovin’ from her on-again, off-again boyfriend, but things take a crazy turn as she’s seen crying about him kicking in her hotel room door and footage surfaces of him busting out windows in her garage door.

Kandi is dealing with issues with her daughter, Riley‘s, dad, and during a phone conversation he tells her he’s not chasing after nobody – his child included.

You’ll also notice talks of the man, who was Phaedra’s ex client, that showed up at her office with a bomb, Cynthia mentioning she’s ready for a divorce, and at the end an argument is stirred up as they all gather, dining at a restaurant.

Until the show premieres Nov. 6th at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, get a preview of all the ATL action below..