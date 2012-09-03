Rasheeda, KeKe Palmer, Toya Wright, Monica Brown & More Show Support At Team Luda Vs Team Hart Celebrity Basketball Game

Ludacris hosted the 7th Annual LudaDay Weekend in the ‘A’ over the weekend, and the Team Luda vs Team Hart’ celebrity basketball game went down yesterday at Morehouse Forbes Arena.

“The Ludaday Weekend Celebrity Basketball Game is another example of the Ludacris Foundation fusing entertaining events with support for the youth the organization works for and with,” says Marques Burnett, Regional Representative for iHigh.

A host of celebs came out to show their support and join in on the fun as Luda’s team took on Kevin’s.



Letoya Luckett, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Diamond, and Toya Wright stood for a pic.



Monica posed with Luda’s girlfriend Eudoxie and Letoya Luckett.



Toya got in some shots with her daughter Reginae, Rasheeda, and Kandi.



Lance Gross with Monica’s son Rocko.



And Ludacris and Kevin were spotted playing around on the court.

Kevin’s team took the ‘W’ (score 103-100), and it looks like everybody had a good time.