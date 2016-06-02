Prince Died Of Opioid Overdose, Reports Say

Prince‘s shocking death was caused by an opioid overdose, a source with knowledge of the music icon’s death investigation tells the Star Tribune.

While the results of the official autopsy and toxicology have not been released, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Thursday, that Prince died from an opioid overdose.

The Purple One was pronounced dead the morning of April 21, which was one day before he was scheduled to meet with a California doctor in an attempt to kick an opioid addiction. His body was found inside an elevator at his Paisley Park estate.

Though autopsies typically conclude within three to six weeks, experts state there are many reasons why Prince’s death might be taking longer than usual to officially determine.

Photo: Getty Images