President Obama Tears Up As He Remembers Sandy Hook While Announcing Executive Action On Gun Control

President Barack Obama was brought to tears as he remembered the 2012 deaths of children at Newton, Conn. Sandy Hook elementary school, while announcing executive action on gun control.

“From every family who never imagined that their loved one would be taken from our lives by a bullet from a gun…” he said before resting his chin on his hand, on the White House East Room podium. “Every time I think of those kids, it gets me mad. And by the way, it happens on the streets of Chicago every day.”

ABC News reports that parents of some of the 20 first-graders killed at the school were present at the ceremony – and the president was introduced by Mark Barden, whose son was killed in the Newtown shooting.

President Obama’s executive actions – which will expand the number of firearms sales subject to background checks and strengthen enforcement with gun sellers – are intended to reduce the number of mass shootings, suicides and killings that have become routine in the nation’s communities.