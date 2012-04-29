President Obama At The WHCD: “In My Second Term I’m Going With Young Jeezy”

President Obama had quite a few jokes Saturday night at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

When asked what would happen a second term, the president responded, “In my first term I sang Al Green; in my second term, I’m going with Young Jeezy,” referring to Jeezy’s “My President” from his album The Recession.

check out his sense of humor in the video below

http://youtu.be/hNcFf2aytZ8

Jeezy’s “My President”

