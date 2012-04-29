President Obama At The WHCD: “In My Second Term I’m Going With Young Jeezy”

President Obama had quite a few jokes Saturday night at the White House Correspondents Dinner.
When asked what would happen a second term, the president responded, “In my first term I sang Al Green; in my second term, I’m going with Young Jeezy,” referring to Jeezy’s “My President” from his album The Recession.
check out his sense of humor in the video below
http://youtu.be/hNcFf2aytZ8
Jeezy’s “My President”
I do believe all of the ideas you have offered in your
post. They are really convincing and can definitely work.
Still, the posts are very short for beginners. Could you please prolong them a little
from next time? Thanks for the post.