Pharrell Williams Rocks Oscars 2014 With “Happy”

pharrell-williams-performs-happy-at-oscars-christal_rock

Pharrell rock’d the 86th Annual Academy Awards with a performance of his upbeat song, “Happy,” from the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack. With his black Vivienne Westwood hat on his head, the hit-making producer lit up the stage, along with a choir of high school students and 20 professional dancers – plus some of the stars got in on the fun, like Lupita Nyong’o, Jamie Foxx, and Meryl Streep.

Pharrell hopped on Twitter to thank his followers for their support, writing; “Tonight was amazing. Thank you to everyone who participated in my journey to the #Oscars. Dream come true.” His new album, G I R L, hits stores today. Watch the high energy performance inside.

Photo: GettyImages

