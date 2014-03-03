Pharrell Williams Rocks Oscars 2014 With “Happy”

Pharrell rock’d the 86th Annual Academy Awards with a performance of his upbeat song, “Happy,” from the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack. With his black Vivienne Westwood hat on his head, the hit-making producer lit up the stage, along with a choir of high school students and 20 professional dancers – plus some of the stars got in on the fun, like Lupita Nyong’o, Jamie Foxx, and Meryl Streep.

Pharrell hopped on Twitter to thank his followers for their support, writing; “Tonight was amazing. Thank you to everyone who participated in my journey to the # Oscars. Dream come true.” His new album, G I R L, hits stores today. Watch the high energy performance inside.

Photo: GettyImages