Phaedra Parks Targeted In Bomb Threat, Suspect Is A Former Client

Phaedra Parks was the target of a bomb threat on Thursday. A man, whom TMZ reports the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was once manager and lawyer for, claimed to have a bomb strapped to his leg when he went looking for her Atlanta office on Thursday.

Witnesses say the man walked in demanding to see Phaedra and said, “I’m not leaving. I’ve got a bomb.” Phaedra’s office is on Peachtree Road, but it just so happens he’d walked into the wrong building. Police responding evacuated the scene and arrested the suspect, identified as Terrence Cook – aka Drama.

Sources close to Cook tell TMZ Phaedra managed his music career back in 2000 when he was an up-and-coming rapper in Atlanta. She also represented him in a 2003 robbery case before being removed as counsel. He served 12 years in prison for that case.

Cook, who was released from prison in 2015, reportedly told friends he was going to Miami to meet up with Phaedra and shoot an episode of “Real Housewives.” While in Miami, he suffered a serious injured in a skydiving accident, and has been recovering since.

Sources say he blamed Phaedra for his downfall in life – including his long prison term, defunct rap career, and skydiving injury.

Bravo has responded saying Cook was never invited to shoot a RHoA episode. Additionally Phaedra was not in Atlanta at the time of the incident, as she’s been in Philadelphia this week.

Photos: Bravo TV/ TMZ