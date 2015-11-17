Patti LaBelle’s Sweet Potato Pies Were Selling One Pie Per Second At Walmart

If you went to Walmart over the weekend with hopes of getting your hands on one of Patti LaBelle‘s sweet potato pies (like we did), chances are they were probably sold out. The pies began selling like hot cakes, following the musical review by James Wright “Chanel.”

In the clip, he talks how delicious the pie is and drops some serious vocals; saying “You’ll turn into Patti after eating this.” As the video went viral, Walmart has not been able to keep the pies on the shelves.

Walmart representative, John Forrest Ales, confirmed to Yahoo Food that it has been a struggle to keep up with the demand. “For 72 hours, we were selling one per second,” he says. Although he wouldn’t go into specifics about sales figures – at $3.48 a pie, that works out to just under $1 million in sales over the weekend. Ales also says that the pie’s product page is currently the most-visited food site on Walmart.com.

Additionally, a Walmart store clerk in Kalamazoo, Mich., told the site that the pies are selling so fast that she doesn’t get the chance to put dates and prices on them. She just hands them to waiting customers. According to the clerk, the store sold 120 cases of the sweet potato pie on Sunday, which was a big spike since Wright posted his video. Before the video went viral the pies were “not selling.” The clerk suggested that you “Check back Wednesday or Thursday” – and added a note of caution to “call before you come.”

Patti LaBelle has already chatted personally with Wright to thank him for his review. The YouTuber recounted the call to BET over the weekend: “She kept thanking me and she kept telling me how much she loved me. She kept telling me to be me,” he said. “She was like ‘Boy, you can sang!’“

In case you missed it.. watch James Wright’s hilarious review here:

Photos: Yahoo Food/ Walmart/ Patti Labelle