Patti LaBelle Has Two New Desserts Heading To Walmart, ‘Patti Cakes’

If you were able to get ahold of one of Patti LaBelle‘s sweet potato pies, then you may be thrilled to know that she has more deliciousness heading to Walmart’s shelves.

According to BuzzFeed, building off that momentum, the GRAMMY-winning singer and retail giant are partnering again on two new products in January – a vanilla pound cake and a caramel cake – both part of Walmart’s ongoing efforts to revamp its largely unremarkable bakery department.

Just as with her previous pie (which sold like hotcakes following a viral video review by James Wright Chanel), they will be sold under the Patti’s Good Life brand. “We haven’t had so much excitement since we relaunched Twinkies,” vice president for bakery and deli at Walmart, Kerry Robinson, said in regards to the pie sales.

Both cakes have been in the works since the two started working together last March, revealed senior buyer for cakes and pies, Kinna Thomas – who says that Walmart knows that what happened with the sweet potato pies might turn out to be “a once in a lifetime opportunity.

The vanilla pound cake – “dense and buttery and coated generously with vanilla icing” – hits stores Jan. 4, and will retail for $6.44. While the caramel cake – “three layers of yellow cake filled with caramel buttercream and topped with caramel icing” – launches on Jan. 18 for $13.94.

Spotted Via ESSENCE



Photos: Getty Images/ BuzzFeed/ Walmart