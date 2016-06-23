Partynextdoor Enlists Kylie Jenner For ‘Come And See Me’ Video

Partynextdoor enlists Kylie Jenner as his love interest in the video for his song, “Come and See Me.”

The video, which initially debuted on Snapchat, finds Party having drinks with friends while attending private gathering. After leaving for the evening, he’s seen strolling along in the rain; making his way to his leading lady. She walks out to meet him, and they kiss as the rain falls on them. You’ll also notice a cameo from Big Sean and Jhené Aiko.

The visuals come amid rumors that the two are dating. They were reportedly spotted “all over each other” at Drake’s Memorial Day pool party.

Check out the video below..