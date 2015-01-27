Part 1 Of Slim Thug’s “Hogg Life” Documentary And Album Series Set For February Release

Houston rapper, Slim Thug, is chronicling his journey to success in his new documentary and album series.

The first installment, Hogg Life: The Beginning, which takes fans back to the early life of Slim Thug, up until the making of smash hit anthem “Still Tippin.”

Releasing in combination with each installment of the documentary will be a new album of exclusive music. The Hogg Life Vol. 1 album will feature appearances from Z-Ro, Propain and more.

Via Houston Press:

Tonight at Club Monroe (526 Waugh), Slim will be hosting a screening of the film’s first installment, which is appropriately called “The Beginning.” Our invitation to the event promised that the film “gives fans true insight into Slim’s life before the fame,” and that it includes interviews and in-depth commentary from his mother, sister, childhood friend and business partner Rico, DJ Michael “5000” Watts, OG Ron C, E.S.G., and more…. A listening party for “Hogg Life, Vol. 1” will follow.

Both Hogg Life: The Beginning and its accompanying album Hogg Life Vol. 1 are set to drop February 3.

Watch Thugga’s official trailer below..