Out & About: Rihanna Takes An NYC Stroll In The Rain + Heads Out For The Evening

Rihanna headed out for a stroll in the rain, in NYC on Monday. Rockin’ an adidas Originals x Jeremy Scott mesh basketball tank top with train, RiRi held on to an umbrella while walking the city streets.

Back in July, the Bajan star unveiled an ad for her new Rogue fragrance, and it is now available for purchase at perfumesbyrihanna.com. “Are you ready to # GoROGUE?” she tweeted. Catch more pics of Rihanna inside.

After getting in her walk, she was later spotted stepping out for a night of fun with her girls.

And then on Tuesday, RiRi was snapped as she headed out for a laid back evening; rockin’ a “Money Talks” sweatshirt, denim jeans, and Nike kicks.

Photos: RihannaDaily/ZeligShaul