Oscars 2016 Ratings Hit 8-Year Low

Deadline reports that Oscar ratings for the Chris Rock-hosted show, hit an 8-year low with last night’s airing.
According to the site, with 34.3 million total viewers tuning in to the 88th Academy Awards, the 8-year low is the show’s third lowest viewership ever. When Chris hosted Oscars in 2005, it raked in 42.14 million viewers, and the show has only exceeded that number once – in 2014 – since then.
Many had expressed they would be skipping out on the show – including Jada Pinkett Smith and Spike Lee – due to its lack of diversity among the nominees. There wasn’t a single black actor nominated for the second consecutive year.
Photo: Oscar.Go.com
