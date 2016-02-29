Oscars 2016 Ratings Hit 8-Year Low

Deadline reports that Oscar ratings for the Chris Rock-hosted show, hit an 8-year low with last night’s airing.

According to the site, with 34.3 million total viewers tuning in to the 88th Academy Awards, the 8-year low is the show’s third lowest viewership ever. When Chris hosted Oscars in 2005, it raked in 42.14 million viewers, and the show has only exceeded that number once – in 2014 – since then.

Many had expressed they would be skipping out on the show – including Jada Pinkett Smith and Spike Lee – due to its lack of diversity among the nominees. There wasn’t a single black actor nominated for the second consecutive year.

Photo: Oscar.Go.com