Orlando Scandrick Files Restraining Order Against Draya Michele

Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Orlando Scandrick, has filed a restraining order against his ex-fiancee, Draya Michele – according to TMZ Sports.

In the documents filed in L.A. County Superior Court, Orlando claims the abuse began on April 21 when the Basketball Wives L.A. star maced him, pelted him with candles, and knocked pictures off his wall. He’s claiming he suffered bodily injury in the alleged attack, and fears it could happen again.

He also claims that in July, Draya got violent; throwing a porcelain jewelry holder and books at him, and also threatened to “throw bleach in his eyes.” Later that night, he says she threw his clothes in both the bathtub and his swimming pool.

Orlando has asked the judge to keep Draya at least 100 yards away from him at all times, and the order was granted. Additionally, the judge ordered her to move out of the house, as soon as possible.

They are headed back to court at the end of the month.

