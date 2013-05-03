Oprah & Tyler Perry Unite On The Cover Of ESSENCE’s June 2013 Issue

Tyler Perry and Oprah cover the June 2013 issue of ESSENCE magazine – with a tagline that reads, “Dream Big! Unleash Your Power & Claim Your Blessings.” The duo recently teamed up to bring two new sitcoms – The Haves And Have Nots and Love Thy Neighbor – to Oprah’s OWN network.

Inside the issue, Oprah and Tyler discuss how they’ve helped and inspired one another throughout the years. Tyler has inked a TV deal with Oprah that gives exclusive rights to OWN, to broadcast all the original shows he writes, directs and produces.

Oprah says in response to the TV deal:

We both know how rare this is. Where else in the history of our African-American culture have two really, really successful people who can do whatever they want said, ‘Let’s come together and be even more powerful—let’s take it to the tenth power.

Tyler on mixing their friendship with business:

The most important thing about coming together was making sure we would not lose our friendship because of the business. We had to establish ground rules. The main one: Both of us have to continue to live in our truth. If she doesn’t like something, say it. If I don’t like something, I’ll say it. And we’ll figure it out and keep moving on.

Tyler adds that working on shows like The Haves And Have Nots and Love Thy Neighbor, have; “challenged me to push myself in terms of my writing and level of thinking. I’m hoping that the energy of our coming together will go out to other people.”

Grab a copy of the June 2013 issue of ESSENCE magazine, on newsstands May 10.

Spotted @ TheYBF