Oprah Hangs With Diddy, Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Posted on by

oprah-diddy-kanye-christal_rock

Over the weekend, Oprah, Diddy, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian were spotted hitting up music tycoon Jimmy Iovine‘s pre-Emmy party in L.A. They all posed for a few pics while sitting and having a good time.

Oprah, who met Rolling Stones’ star, Mick Jagger, for the first time during the night, tweeted her excitement writing; “My first time meeting Mick  Jagger!  And yes he dances like MICK JAGGER?” – along with a pic of the two. Catch a few more pics from their evening inside.

Last night was mad real Ciroc and Advil Ye, Kim ,Me and Oprah #CirocNights #CirocLife #CheerUp

Last night was mad real Ciroc and Advil Ye, Kim ,Me and Oprah #CirocNights #CirocLife #CheerUp — Diddy

oprah-diddy-kanye-kim-02-christal_rock oprah-diddy-kanye-kim-03-christal_rock

You May Also Like

Beyoncé & Jay Z Dine In NYC With Kanye, Kim Kardashian, Diddy, Cassie, Alicia Keys And Swizz Be...
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Diddy & More Hit Riccardo Tisci’s Birthday Bash In Ibi...
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Will Not Face Criminal Charges For Taylor Swift Recording
Kim Kardashian Posts Video To Prove Kanye West Spoke To Taylor Swift About ‘Famous’ Line...

One thought on “Oprah Hangs With Diddy, Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *