Oprah Hangs With Diddy, Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Over the weekend, Oprah, Diddy, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian were spotted hitting up music tycoon Jimmy Iovine‘s pre-Emmy party in L.A. They all posed for a few pics while sitting and having a good time.

Oprah, who met Rolling Stones’ star, Mick Jagger, for the first time during the night, tweeted her excitement writing; “My first time meeting Mick Jagger! And yes he dances like MICK JAGGER?” – along with a pic of the two. Catch a few more pics from their evening inside.