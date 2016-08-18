Oprah & Ava DuVernay Cover ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ – Talk Diversity, Black Lives Matter & ‘Queen Sugar’

Oprah and film director, Ava Duvernay, cover the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter. Inside the issue, the women open up about diversity, Blacks Lives Matter and their upcoming OWN series, Queen Sugar.

Read highlights below..

On the conversation about diversity in the industry:

DUVERNAY We aren’t sitting around talking about diversity, just like we aren’t sitting around talking about being black or being women. We’re just being that. WINFREY I will say that I stand corrected. I used to use the word “diversity” all the time. “We want more diverse stories, more diverse characters …” Now I really eliminated it from my vocabulary because I’ve learned from her that the word that most articulates what we’re looking for is what we want to be: included. It’s to have a seat at the table where the decisions are being made.

On Black Lives Matter and Queen Sugar:

DUVERNAY You see integration of Black Lives Matter from the beginning of [Queen Sugar] because it is literally black lives having meaning and mattering in the everyday. With the Black Lives Matter movement, a lot of the focus is on the protest and dissent. I’m hoping to dismantle the public notion — for folks outside of the community — of what Black Lives Matter means. It’s really about saying that black lives matter, that humanity is the same when you go inside people’s homes. There are integrations in terms of the police aggression, echoes of prison and the formerly incarcerated. That is also part of the movement that we try to handle in a way that feels elegant and not hitting you over the head like, “Let’s do the rally scene!” WINFREY Everybody gets caught up in the slogan and the hashtag and the protest. What we’re trying to do is get you to feel it. You get to feel it when Ralph Angel [Kofi Siriboe] is putting his son to bed, laying with him and reading a story. Intimacy and connection between a father and son? We’ve just not seen it [with black characters on series TV].

They also express their thoughts on whether they feel black stories can be accurately told by people who aren’t black, and the Academy addressing the inequities in the Oscar race.

Read more from their interview at THR.