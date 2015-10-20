Oprah Acquires 10% Stake In Weight Watchers, The Company’s Stock Soars

Following an announcement on Monday that Oprah is investing in Weight Watchers, the diet company’s stock soared — making her a cool $70 million.
“Weight Watchers has given me the tools to begin to make the lasting shift that I and so many of us who are struggling with weight have longed for,” the media magnate said in a statement. “I believe in the program so much I decided to invest in the company and partner in its evolution.”
Weight Watchers International says that Oprah is taking a 10% stake in the company and will be joining its board and serving as an advisor as well. She will be sharing her experiences and thoughts about participating in the program.
Congrats!
Photo: Instagram
I’m impressed, I must say. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s
both equally educative and interesting, and without a
doubt, you have hit the nail on the head. The issue is something that too few men and women are
speaking intelligently about. I am very happy I came across
this during my search for something regarding this.