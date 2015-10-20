Oprah Acquires 10% Stake In Weight Watchers, The Company’s Stock Soars

Following an announcement on Monday that Oprah is investing in Weight Watchers, the diet company’s stock soared — making her a cool $70 million.

“Weight Watchers has given me the tools to begin to make the lasting shift that I and so many of us who are struggling with weight have longed for,” the media magnate said in a statement. “I believe in the program so much I decided to invest in the company and partner in its evolution.”

Weight Watchers International says that Oprah is taking a 10% stake in the company and will be joining its board and serving as an advisor as well. She will be sharing her experiences and thoughts about participating in the program.

Congrats!

Photo: Instagram