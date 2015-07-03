Omari Hardwick And Naturi Naughton Talk ‘Empire’ Comparisons & More On ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

Power couple Omari Hardwick and Naturi Naughton paid a visit to The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday, where they talked the hit show – including Empire comparisons, Omari reveals what his wife thinks about his on-camera sex scenes, and Naturi also dishes on meeting Taraji P. Henson (Empire‘s Cookie Lyon).

“I think whenever you see a show that’s full of brown people, and you have Lee Daniels at the helm.. you have Courtney Kemp Agboh,” Omari said as he began on the Empire comparisons. “And you know what — it’s the rags to riches story. Lucious is rags to riches, Ghost is rags to riches.. so, I understand the comparison. I think, agreeing with you [referring to Wendy], there’s room for two.”

On meeting Taraji, Naturi dished: “Tasha met Cookie recently. I met Taraji P. Henson on the ABFF carpet. I was so excited, because I’ve been a fan of her since Baby Boy. She’s just wonderful. She turned around and was like ‘Heey Baby!’ and gave me a hug. I’m like we sisters, we all love, and I am inspired by her.”

As far as how his wife, who’s a publicist, feels about those steamy sex scenes – Omari reveals that she actually promoted him taking roles like the one he plays in Being Mary Jane and Power.

Additionally, Naturi speaks briefly on being kicked out of 3LW, and if she still talks to Adrienne Bailon or Kiely Williams.

Power airs Saturday nights at 9pm on Starz.

Watch their sit-down below..