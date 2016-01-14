No Black Actors Nominated For 2016 Oscars

The Oscar nominations are in – and there were no black actors selected in any of the 20 slots in the four acting categories.

“It almost seems like a sequel to last year,” ,president of the African American Film Critics Association, Gil Robertson, stated. “Certainly, the people who were nominated gave performances that were deserving of noms. But one would have hoped that given the nominations a film like Straight Outta Compton has received from other guilds, it would have received a best picture nomination. That just leaves you scratching your head, because there is overlap between the Academy and the other groups. So where does the disconnect take place?”

According to The Hollywood Reporter:

The Academy has made a concerted effort to diversify its own membership, which traditionally has been heavily older, white and male, inviting 322 new members this past July that included Selma star David Oyelowo, British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who appears in Concussion, and Compton director F. Gary Gray. And Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs has also announced a new initiative called A2020 to further diversify the Academy itself and also encourage the industry to open up more opportunities for women and minorities. It’s also selected Chris Rock to make his second appearance as emcee of the Oscar broadcast.

Straight Outta Compton, Creed and Beasts of No Nation were films that many felt featured talent that deserved a nod.

“The Academy really must redouble its efforts to be more diverse in terms of its membership,” Robertson added, “because its members are seeing things through a totally different lens that every other group around town.”

The lack of diversity among the nominees also resurrected the hashtag, #OscarSoWhite, as many expressed their disappointment.