Nicki Minaj Takes Myx Fusions To Supperclub In L.A.; Parties With Keyshia Cole, Tyga, The Game & More

nicki-minaj-hosts-myx-fusions-party-supperclub-07-christal_rock

Nicki Minaj hosted a Myx Fusions party at Supperclub in L.A. Tuesday night. The Young Money star was laced in a multicolored dress by Alexander McQueen, that hugged her curves; and rock’d it with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Recently signing on as the face of Myx Fusions, Nicki invited fans to come out to party with her, and sip on the fruit infused moscato. Her girls accompanied her to the club, and she also posted pics to Instagram of her turning up with Keyshia ColeTyga and The Game.

nicki-minaj-hosts-myx-fusions-party-supperclub-06-christal_rock
Catch more of the candid shots Nicki shared inside.

nicki-minaj-hosts-myx-fusions-party-supperclub-05-christal_rock

Just days ago, Nicki hit the L.A. set of the “Love More” video shoot with Chris Brown, to film the accompanying visuals to their collaboration.

nicki-minaj-hosts-myx-fusions-party-supperclub-08-christal_rock
Rockin’ a shoulder length blonde style, she was snapped in a couple pics with her friends.

nicki-minaj-hosts-myx-fusions-party-supperclub-04-christal_rock

nicki-minaj-hosts-myx-fusions-party-supperclub-christal_rock

And posted a few shots of her look before she headed out for the night.

nicki-minaj-hosts-myx-fusions-party-supperclub-01-christal_rocknicki-minaj-hosts-myx-fusions-party-supperclub-02-christal_rock

nicki-minaj-hosts-myx-fusions-party-supperclub-03-christal_rock

Check out an Instgram clip of her rockin’ to “I’m Out” below:

  1. Pingback: Nicki Minaj Gets In The Myx At Story Nightclub In Miami + Shoots “I Wanna Be With You” Video With Future & DJ Khaled; Ciara Stops Through | christalrocK.com

