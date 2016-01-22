Nicki Minaj Shares Photos From ‘Nicki’ Set

Nicki Minaj stepped onto the set of her Freeform (formely ABC Fmily), comedy series, Nicki, this week, and posed it up with director Tim Story, Ariana Neal (who plays a young Nicki) and more.

“Can’t wait to introduce u to my little babies.. had so much fun with them today on set,” she captioned a photo of her with Ariana and other cuties appearing on the show. “#Nicki #ExecutiveProducer #Freeform #ABCFamily I’m gonna eat them.”

Filming for the show kicked off last week, and the rap diva previously expressed that there are still actors they haven’t announced yet, who she’s very excited about.

No premiere date has been announced for Nicki at this time.

See a few cute snaps below..

Photos: Nicki Minaj – Instagram