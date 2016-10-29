Nicki Minaj Rocks Givenchy To Honor Riccardo Tisci At Night Of Stars Gala

Nicki Minaj stunned in Givenchy while attending the Fashion Group International Night of Stars gala in N.Y.C., Thursday night. The all black look featured a mesh, ruffled dress – which she covered with a sheer robe, completed with gold bead embellishments and fur trim.

Givenchy creative director, Riccardo Tisci, was honored at the event, and Nicki joined him on the red carpet. “Honored Givenchy creative director @riccardotisci17 last night. Love him,” she wrote on IG.

Joan Smalls, who also made an appearance, was snapped along with the Young Money star in a group photo.

“Think I’m starting to see the big picture…” Nicki captioned the below pic.

