Nicki Minaj Performs While Attending Time 100 Gala [Photos + Video]

Nicki Minaj was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2016, and after unveiling her cover and accompanying interview last week, the Young Money diva attended the Time 100 Gala on Tuesday.

In addition to being celebrated at the event, with fellow Time 100 honorees, Nicki rock’d a set that included “The Crying Game,” “Moment for Life” and “Feeling Myself.” She posted photos from the red carpet, where she posed alongside designer, Ricardo Tisci. “When you’re rocking #Givenchy chosen & fitted by Riccardo himself,” she said of the black lacy dress she hit the carpet in.

She took to the stage in a slinky jeweled and mesh number, and before closing out her performance, she dedicated “Anaconda” to Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

“I’m very political, and I would like to dedicate a song, just in the spirit of unity, to Joe Biden and Donald Trump,” she said. Afterward she asked: “Do you think they like that song? Who do you think likes the biggest butts, Donald Trump or Joe Biden?”

In a final remark to those in the crowd, Nicki added: “Keep striving to the top, keep being the best you can be, and kick a** next year too.”

Watch her “Feeling Myself” performance, and catch more pics from the evening below..