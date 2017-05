Nicki Minaj, Jessie J, and Ariana Grande united on stage at the Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, to kick off the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.

With Ariana making her appearance first performing “Break Free,” Nicki followed behind her with her jungle-themed “Anaconda” set — and the two joined Jessie J in the end, to rock the crowd with “Bang Bang.”

Watch their opening performance below..