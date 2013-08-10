Nicki Minaj Gets In The Myx At Story Nightclub In Miami + Shoots “I Wanna Be With You” Video With Future & DJ Khaled; Ciara Stops Through

After stepping out to Supperclub in L.A. Tuesday night, Nicki Minaj took the party to Story nightclub in Miami, on Thursday. This time around she was joined by SB, Birdman, Cam’ron, and DJ Clue, as she promoted her new venture – Myx Fusions moscato.

Rockin’ a silk Marilyn Monroe print Dolce & Gabbana tank, the rap star was snapped with Birdman as they pulled up in a new Bugatti.

On Friday, Nicki was back to business, catching up with DJ Khaled and Future to shoot the video for their “I Wanna Be With You” collaboration (also featuring Rick Ross). She served some major leg in a sexy white Le Moine Tricote crochet dress, accessorized with a black, white and gold Balmain belt.

#Balmain on the belt. #LeMoineTricote on the dress. #IWannaBeWithYou Video Shoot #Miami

#Balmain on the belt. #LeMoineTricote on the dress. #IWannaBeWithYou Video Shoot #Miami

Khaled, Future, Birdman, SB, and Nino Brown all posed for pics on set.

Nicki pulled her hair back, and changed into an all black look. “Khaled talkin mad cocky s–t. As always. @djkhaled lmao,” she wrote while spotted alongside the rapper.dj-khaled-i-wanna-be-with-you-video-shoot-05-christal_rock

Ciara stopped through the shoot. She rock’d her curly locks as she kicked it with Nicki, SB, DJ Khaled, and her boo Future. And she and CiCi were snapped in a close-up.

Photos: WorldRedEye/Instagram

