Nicki Minaj Brings Out Meek Mill At Austin’s X Games

Nicki Minaj headlined at the X Games in Austin, TX Friday night. While rockin’ the stage, she surprised the crowd by bringing out her boyfriend, Meek Mill, to perform his hit “Ima Boss.”

The “Feeling Myself” rapper rock’d a black and white checkered and solid bodysuit, and a long, high ponytail, in pics she shared on the Gram. She also posted one of her and Meek cozied up, writing: “Look @ all deze yung nggaz flexin for a dolla.”

The twosome is set to hit the road alongside one another starting July 17, with Nicki’s “Pinkprint Tour.” Tinashe, Rae Sremmurd, and DeJ Loaf are scheduled to make appearances.

See more pics from the night below..

Photos: Instagram