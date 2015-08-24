Nicki Minaj Attends Her Big Brother’s Wedding [Pics]

“And I know Jelani will always love me, and I’ll always love him. And I’m just his little sister, not Nicki Minaj when I’m around him.” – Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj was a proud sis as she attended her brother Jelani‘s wedding on Saturday. She shared pics from the special occasion which showed her posing with her mother, Carol Maraj, and also giving hugs to Jelani, and her father Robert Maraj.

The “Feeling Myself” rapper looked gorge in red, while rockin’ a high ponytail and bangs at the ceremony. In the caption of one of the photos she posted of her and her brother, she expressed her love for him, and also admitted to getting emotional during his first dance:

I would cross the ocean for u. I would go & bring u the moon. Promise u. For u I will. I love my brother so much man. Can’t believe I cried during his wedding and his first dance like a punk. May God bless him and his union. Tonight has been one of my favorite nights of all time. I do anything to see my brothers smile.

Congrats!

Photos: Nicki Minaj – Instagram