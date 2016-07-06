Nick Young’s Pregnant Ex Keonna Green Breaks Silence

Nick Young‘s ex-girlfriend, Keonna Green, who is pregnant with his child, opened up to Us Weekly about their relationship, her pregnancy and what’s next for her and Nick.

Keonna – owner of L.A.’s TNK Hair Studios – revealed that she is 22 weeks pregnant. She says Nick was “shocked” to find out that he was going to be a dad again (they already share a son, 4-year-old Nick, Jr.).

According to Keonna, things became romantic between her and Nick again in September 2015 – three months after Nick proposed to Iggy Azalea. She says they are no longer intimate, but admits she’d give him another chance.

Read excerpts from the interview here:

On how she and Nick first met:

Nick and I met in high school in 2002. I cheerleaded; he played basketball. We kind of instantly connected. I actually had the crush on him first. My way of trying to lure him was to give him … those cookies they have from Mrs. Fields. … My cheerleading squad, we had to do a secret Santa–type thing for the basketball players, so I basically went up to all the girls on the cheerleading squad, saying, “Whoever has Nick, I want him.”

On if she wanted to marry him:

Of course. Let me tell you, this is a little deep into the conversation, but I can count how many people I’ve been with on one hand. And Nick was the person I thought was it for me. When I went back that second time, I was thinking, This is it for me.

On her relationship with Iggy Azalea:

I found out through TMZ [in 2013] that they were dating. I inquired and there was denial. We had a rough patch from there. A couple of months into them being an item, she was moving into the house, so I called her. When I was dropping my son off, we met in the living room. I didn’t want my son around somebody I’m uncomfortable with. I said, “Please, out of respect, don’t post photos of my son.” I didn’t want people thinking I’m not in his life. She was like, “I completely get it.” Reality set in that me and Nick were over. She was in the house I used to stay in. I cried on my way home. But Nick Jr. had fun with them. He would always say, “My daddy and my Iggy took me to Target and got me this.”

On when she reconnected romantically with Nick:

It was last year, around September. We would take our son to Magic Mountain together. But sometimes Nick would say, “Oh, there’s too much traffic,” and he’d just play with Nicholas in his room. We got caught up in the moment and it just happened. I would be like, “Nick, you cannot be sloppy. You need to be honest [with Azalea].” He would say, “I don’t want to hear it.” I don’t know what was going on in his household, but me and Nick have lots of history. It wasn’t a secret on my end. I didn’t feel guilty because I was in love with a man, and I’m pretty sure I’m not the only woman.

On if she ever considered telling Iggy:

Yes. I tried to reach out to her; I never got a response.

On how she learned she was pregnant:

I was having extreme back pain very early in the pregnancy, so I went to the doctor, who said, “There’s nothing wrong with your back, but you’re pregnant.” It was 200 percent Nick’s child. He’s always supportive, but he was in shock. With him being in a public relationship, he didn’t know how to handle it. We didn’t get into [how he would tell Azalea]. I felt it was his decision how to handle it.

On if she felt guilty when Nick and Iggy broke up:

No, I didn’t feel guilty. … I’m not the reason they separated. She found out what everyone else found out, according to what I’ve been told.

On what she would say to Iggy right now:

I wish her a lifetime of success. … I mean, I’m definitely not going to apologize for being in love with a man who I have a lot of history with. I do wish her that kind of success and hope that she can get through this difficult time and she and Nick can move forward from this.

On where things stand now between her and Nick:

I’m giving him his space. On an intimate level, it has stopped. We haven’t discussed how we’re going to move forward. Right now, he needs to focus on basketball and getting his life in order. Basketball is what puts food on two people’s plates that he’s taking care of. But I will definitely give it a chance if he comes back and says, “I’m really going to make this work this time.” Why not? But if there was ever any inkling of disrespect … I’m going to be raising a daughter. I would want to let her know that she deserves the world.

