Nick Young Welcomes Baby Girl With Ex Keonna Green

Nick Young and his ex, Keonna Green, have welcomed their second child together. The Lakers guard rushed to the hospital after his team’s Wedesday night game for the birth.

Nick announced the news of their baby girl’s arrival on Instagram, posting a photo of her holding his finger. Along with a heart emoji, he revealed her name – Navi Young.

🙏🏾 ❤️ #BabyNaviYoung A photo posted by Nick Young (@swaggyp1) on Oct 28, 2016 at 10:14am PDT

News of Keonna’s pregnancy surfaced in June, shortly after Nick’s then fiancée, Iggy Azalea, announced that she’d called off their engagement.

Baby Navi will be joining big brother, Nick Jr., who is 4 years old.

Nick and Keonna are no longer in a relationship, but are co-parenting their children.

Congrats!

Photos: Instagram