Nia Long Poses For VIVA Magazine

Posted on by

nia-long-for-viva-magazine-christal_rock

Nia Long rocks the cover and pages of VIVA magazine’s Holiday 2013 issue. Quite fitting for the 43-year-old beauty who stars in the upcoming film, The Best Man Holiday, the anxiously awaited sequel to The Best Man.

For the spread, Nia shows some leg in a cream colored dress and black sandals, and smiles for a close in a maroon halter number — and in her interview she talks her new film, raising a family, and making the 50 Most Beautiful people list. View more pics of Nia inside.

nia-long-for-viva-magazine-04-christal_rock

nia-long-for-viva-magazine-01-christal_rock

nia-long-for-viva-magazine-05-christal_rock

nia-long-for-viva-magazine-02-christal_rock
Be sure to catch “The Best Man Holiday” as it hits the big screen this Friday, Nov. 15th!

Spotted @ TheYBF

One thought on “Nia Long Poses For VIVA Magazine

  1. Greetings I am so thrilled I found your webpage, I really found you by mistake, while I was browsing on Bing for something else,
    Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for
    a incredible post and a all round exciting blog (I also love
    the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all
    at the moment but I have saved it and also added in your RSS
    feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do
    keep up the excellent b.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *