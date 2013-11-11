Nia Long Poses For VIVA Magazine

Nia Long rocks the cover and pages of VIVA magazine’s Holiday 2013 issue. Quite fitting for the 43-year-old beauty who stars in the upcoming film, The Best Man Holiday, the anxiously awaited sequel to The Best Man.

For the spread, Nia shows some leg in a cream colored dress and black sandals, and smiles for a close in a maroon halter number — and in her interview she talks her new film, raising a family, and making the 50 Most Beautiful people list. View more pics of Nia inside.



Be sure to catch “The Best Man Holiday” as it hits the big screen this Friday, Nov. 15th!

