Nia Long, Morris Chestnut, Sanaa Lathan, Taye Diggs & More Attend “The Best Man Holiday” NYC Screening

With The Best Man Holiday set to hit theaters on Friday (Nov. 15th), members of the film’s cast and more, hit the Bow Tie Chelsea Cinemas on Monday – for the NYC screening.

Nia Long, Morris Chestnut, Sanaa Lathan, Taye Diggs, Melissa De Sousa, Terrence Howard, and Harold Perrineau, were all spied as they took to the red carpet – as well as R. Kelly and Michael Strahan.

A scene from the movie which may have stood out as you watched the trailer, is one that features a synchronized dance routine performed by the men. The cast revealed that director Malcolm D. Lee put in the request that the women not see the men rehearsing the dance so that he’d catch their candid reactions. When speaking on it, Harold Perrineau said:

That was actually one of the most fun things about doing the whole movie, I think—the rehearsals for it, and Morris Chestnut…worked so hard to get it…that the rest of us felt like we had to do it.

While Nia added; “They really practiced. They were serious about it,” as she recalled the fellas prepping for the scene.

View more pics from the screening below..



Nia Long



Morris Chestnut



Sanaa Lathan



Melissa De Sousa





Taye Diggs





Harold Perrineau





Terrence Howard





R. Kelly





Michael Strahan