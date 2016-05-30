New Music: Trey Songz – ‘Look What I Did’ (Ft. MikexAngel)

Trey Songz dropped off a number of remixes last week, and topped them all off with his new track, “Look What I Did” – featuring MikexAngel. Though many counted him out, the R&B crooner’s career has brought him much success – and he points that out in the song’s lyrics.

“They said I would never be sh*t. They said I was never gonna amount to nothing. They said I would never make it. But guess what I did? Look what I did?” sings Trigga.

Trey is currently in the studio working on a new album to follow his Trigga reissue – Trigga: Reloaded.

Photo: Instagram