New Music: Sevyn Streeter – ‘Shoulda Been There’ (Ft. B.o.B)

Posted on by

sevyn-streeter-and-bob-shoulda-been-there-christal_rock

Sevyn Streeter teams up with her boyfriend B.o.B on a new song, “Shoulda Been There.” The track opens with a few words from B.o.B. “They say you never know what you got ’til it’s gone. You shoulda been there, now she singing this song.

After deciding to take a break from her man, the songstress hits the club. As for how he feels about other guys approaching her while she parties: “If you didn’t want ’em all on me.. Ya shoulda been there,” she sings.

The song appears on Sevyn’s digital release, Shoulda Been There Part 1 – available July 17.

Check it out below..

Photo: Hip Hollywood

You May Also Like

New Music: Jodeci – “Nobody Wins” (Ft. B.o.B)
New Music: Ca$h Out – “Exclusive” (Ft B.o.B)
New Music: D.R.A.M. – ‘WiFi’ (Ft. Erykah Badu)
New Music: Kelly Rowland – ‘Conceited’

One thought on “New Music: Sevyn Streeter – ‘Shoulda Been There’ (Ft. B.o.B)

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *