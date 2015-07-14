New Music: Sevyn Streeter – ‘Shoulda Been There’ (Ft. B.o.B)

Sevyn Streeter teams up with her boyfriend B.o.B on a new song, “Shoulda Been There.” The track opens with a few words from B.o.B. “They say you never know what you got ’til it’s gone. You shoulda been there, now she singing this song.

After deciding to take a break from her man, the songstress hits the club. As for how he feels about other guys approaching her while she parties: “If you didn’t want ’em all on me.. Ya shoulda been there,” she sings.

The song appears on Sevyn’s digital release, Shoulda Been There Part 1 – available July 17.

Photo: Hip Hollywood