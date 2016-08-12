New Music: Sevyn Streeter – ‘Prolly’ (Ft. Gucci Mane)

Sevyn Streeter enlists Gucci Mane for her new single, “Prolly.” The R&B songstress thinks back on her night of partying; wondering if she went too far with her turn up.

Meanwhile, La Flare, who recently unleashed his album – Everybody Looking – raps about preferring “Free Gucci” over “RIP,” and also shouts out Texas legend, Pimp C.

“Prolly” serves as the lead single off Sevyn’s anxiously-awaited debut album, Girl Interrupted.

Rock with it below..

