New Music: Sean Kingston – “Beat It” (Ft Chris Brown & Wiz Khalifa)

Sean Kingston is back with a new single, titled “Beat It,” and enlists Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa for a feature. Chris takes over the track’s hook, with Wiz later joining in to drop a nice verse. The song is set to appear on Sean’s forthcoming album, Back 2 Life, which is expected sometime this year. Peep the song inside, and see if it gets you in the mood for summer.



[LosAngelesLeakers]