New Music: Sean Kingston – “Beat It” (Ft Chris Brown & Wiz Khalifa)

Posted on by

sean-kingston-chris-brown-wiz-khalifa-beat-it-christal_rock

Sean Kingston is back with a new single, titled “Beat It,” and enlists Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa for a feature. Chris takes over the track’s hook, with Wiz later joining in to drop a nice verse. The song is set to appear on Sean’s forthcoming album, Back 2 Life, which is expected sometime this year. Peep the song inside, and see if it gets you in the mood for summer.


[LosAngelesLeakers]

You May Also Like

Video: Sean Kingston – “Beat It” (Ft Chris Brown & Wiz Khalifa)
Chris Brown Ft Big Sean & Wiz Khalifa: “Till I Die” + “Countdown”
Watch: Video For DJ Khaled’s ‘Do You Mind’ (Ft. Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Future, ...
New Music: Chris Brown – ‘Keep You In Mind’ (Ft. Bryson Tiller)

One thought on “New Music: Sean Kingston – “Beat It” (Ft Chris Brown & Wiz Khalifa)

  1. Attractive part of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire
    actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be
    subscribing to your augment or even I achievement you get entry
    to constantly quickly.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *