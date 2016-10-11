New Music: Robin Thicke & Nas – ‘Deep’

Robin Thicke and Nas join forces on a new song, “Deep.” After Nas opens the track expressing his frustration with police brutality and social injustice, Robin chimes in singing about issues in his relationship, which he insists “ain’t that deep” – then Nas returns for a closing verse. Robin is currently working on his new album, the follow-up to 2014’s Paula. Tune in to the song inside.

