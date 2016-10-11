Robin Thicke and Nas join forces on a new song, “Deep.” After Nas opens the track expressing his frustration with police brutality and social injustice, Robin chimes in singing about issues in his relationship, which he insists “ain’t that deep” – then Nas returns for a closing verse. Robin is currently working on his new album, the follow-up to 2014’s Paula. Tune in to the song inside.
New Music: Robin Thicke & Nas – ‘Deep’
Robin Thicke and Nas join forces on a new song, “Deep.” After Nas opens the track expressing his frustration with police brutality and social injustice, Robin chimes in singing about issues in his relationship, which he insists “ain’t that deep” – then Nas returns for a closing verse. Robin is currently working on his new album, the follow-up to 2014’s Paula. Tune in to the song inside.
Hi, constantly i used to check weblog posts here in the early hours in the morning, because i like to learn more and
more.