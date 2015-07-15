New Music: Rich Homie Quan – ‘Break A Table’

Rich Homie Quan unloads a new song titled “Break a Table.” The ATL rapper has wreaked havoc on a table, and now needs somewhere to sit. “Tell the waitress find us a table,” he raps. RHQ recently became the first independent artist to top urban radio since DJ Unk’s “Walk It Out” in 2006, with his single “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).” Check out “Break a Table” inside.

