New Music: Ray J – ‘Curtains Closed’

Ray J slows things all the way down for his woman, on his new single, “Curtains Closed.” Their love has been tested, as they’re always in the public eye – but during their alone time, the R&B singer is reminded why his heart still belongs to his lady.

“All I need is you. You make me feel like all I need is you,” he sings. “And when the curtains close, and the lights go down and the Phantom pull off. I’m saying when the show is over.. the cameras stop recording. I can’t wait ’til it’s just me and you.”

Ray J will be hosting eight hour-long episodes of Driven To Love – a WE tv dating reality series – to premiere in early 2016.

Rock with “Curtains Closed” below..