New Music: Nicki Minaj – ‘The Pinkprint Freestyle’

Nicki Minaj sounds off on her newly released “The Pinkprint Freestyle.” The Young Money Queen boasts about them Ms in her bank account, shouts out her YMCMB boss and calls Young M.A. the female Jay, while rapping over the beat for “Ooouuu.”

Known to rock Chanel on the regular, she spits a line mentioning the label – and also name drops Harambe as a reference to how she’s handling her rivals. To close things out, she transitions to a dancehall-esque beat, where she incorporates lyrics from M.I.A.‘s “Paper Planes.”

Rock with Nick below..