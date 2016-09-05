New Music: Nicki Minaj – ‘The Pinkprint Freestyle’

Posted on by

nicki-minaj-the-pinkprint-freestyle-christal_rock

Nicki Minaj sounds off on her newly released “The Pinkprint Freestyle.” The Young Money Queen boasts about them Ms in her bank account, shouts out her YMCMB boss and calls Young M.A. the female Jay, while rapping over the beat for “Ooouuu.”

Known to rock Chanel on the regular, she spits a line mentioning the label – and also name drops Harambe as a reference to how she’s handling her rivals. To close things out, she transitions to a dancehall-esque beat, where she incorporates lyrics from M.I.A.‘s “Paper Planes.”

Rock with Nick below..

You May Also Like

New Music: DJ Mustard – ‘Don’t Hurt Me’ (Ft. Nicki Minaj & Jeremih)
New Music: Nicki Minaj – “Big Daddy” (Ft. Meek Mill)
New Music: Nicki Minaj – “Bed Of Lies” (Ft. Skylar Grey)
New Music: Nicki Minaj – “Only” (Ft. Drake, Lil Wayne & Chris Brown)

One thought on “New Music: Nicki Minaj – ‘The Pinkprint Freestyle’

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *