New Music: Ne-Yo “Coming With You” & “Religious”

Ne-Yo‘s Non-Fiction album is due for release in January, and as he gears up for its arrival, the “She Knows” crooner drops two new songs – “Coming With You” and “Religious.”

Recently, while chatting about the LP, he revealed that each song tells a story (that are based on true stories) – some his, and some his fans:

The name of the album is Non-Fiction. And, I’m calling it that because the name of every song on this album is derived from a true story. Now, some of the stories are mine. Some of the stories belong to some of my fans. I actually reached out via Instagram, Twitter or whatever the case may be, and I’ve focused this on my fans. Things that are going on in their love life, things going on in their personal life and I wrote a song about it. From all these true stories I put together a story that’s not true. But, in that, it’s derived from true stories that’s why I’m calling it Non-Fiction.

He has unveiled the artwork for the album, arriving January 27 (see above), as well as the tracklisting.

Check out “Coming With You” and “Religious” below..