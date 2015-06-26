New Music: Meek Mill – ‘All Eyes On You’ (Ft. Nicki Minaj & Chris Brown)

Meek Mill unleashes his Dreams Worth More Than Money single, “All Eyes on You,” featuring Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown.

The track opens with Breezy on the hook, and then on to Meek, before Nicki drops her verse. “I put him on to that new new, now he only f*ck with exclusives,” she spits.

And, after a brief exchange between her and Meek, she closes out rapping: “N*gga, you know you never wifed them.. none of them n*ggas ain’t never hit this. Still at the top of all they hit lists. What they gon’ do? Meek and Nick.

Nicki was spotted rockin’ a sexy scene for the accompanying video, in pics she shared from the set.

Dream Worth More Than Money arrives June 29th.