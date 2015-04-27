New Music: Mariah Carey – “Infinity”

Mariah Carey released her new song, “Infinity,” and accompanying lyric video on Sunday (Apr. 26th). The R&B diva drops lyrics addressing a breakup, leaving listeners wondering if she’s referring to her ex Nick Cannon.

“Name hold weight like kilos. Boy you actin’ so corny like Fritos,” she sings. “Wouldn’t have none of that without me, though. Ain’t none of my business, it’s tea though.

You’ll catch “Infinity” on Mimi’s upcoming Mariah Carey #1 To Infinity album — due out soon on Epic Records/ Columbia Records/Sony Legacy.

